KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2024

On today's KVNF Farm Friday, Lisa Young talks with Pete Kolbenschlag, Executive Director for Colorado Farm and Food Alliance about the annual North Fork Fly-In to Washington, D.C.

Top Story: Voters should have received ballots for municipal elections held on April 2nd. Ballots can be mailed in, placed in designated drop-off boxes or walked into county election offices.

Voters in Delta County can also vote in person on election day at Delta Human Services in Delta and the North Fork Annex in Hotchkiss. Ballots must be turned in by 7pm election night. Municipal elections in Delta County include the towns of Delta, Cedaredge, Orchard City, Paonia, Hotchkiss and Crawford.

Voters within Delta City limits will be voting on allowing retail marijuana sales in Delta. City Councilors spent the better part of last year debating the issue before placing it before voters. The city passed medical marijuana in 2018.

Voters in Delta will also have the opportunity to elect a new Charter Commission and vote on 10 candidates for 9 commission seats. The commission would provide the City Council with recommendations for charter changes …voters would then have final approval of the changes in future elections.

Recent storms have boosted snow levels across the West, and there’s more on the way. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that’s a good sign for summer water supplies in the Colorado River.