KVNF Regional Newscast: March 27, 2024

Hotchkiss Town Attorney Bo Nerlin is working on changes to the town’s parking ordinances, reports the Delta County Independent. Nerlin brought up the two-hour limit for parking on Bridge Street between the hours of 8am and 5pm He also pointed out illegal parking on Bridge Street including trailers, ATVs and go-karts and suggested doubling fees for parking violations.

Among a number of controversial changes, Nerlin wants changes that would prohibit residents from parking on the street in front of their houses, reserving parking to driveways or garages. Trustee Patrick Webb voiced opposition to the measure saying “ he felt they were creating problems to modify another problem and didn't want such restrictions in their code.” Mayor Jim Wingfield says the town will look into planning another work session on the matter.

In other Hotchkiss news the town is planning its Spring cleanup days for April 19 and 20. The pickup will be restricted to Hotchkiss residents who will need to pick up vouchers for two trips.

Cedaredge visitors can now enjoy the rustic charms of one of the town’s iconic landmarks. Known locally as the Castle House, the roomy two-story, four-bedroom structure occupies a scenic site on the northern shoulders of Grand Mesa reports Don Benjamin for the Montrose Daily Press.

Owners and long-time residents Forest and Cheryl Hammett have been welcoming guests who discover the Castle House through a variety of popular on-line vacation rental sites including Evolve, Airbnb, and Vrbo. The retired couple prefers that guests use those sites to schedule a visit. Construction on the castle, which was destined to become the family home, began around 1958.

Many Americans are trying to lower their energy bill – and climate impact – by turning to rooftop solar panels. A new report shows where in the U.S. it makes the most financial sense to go solar. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel has more.

Tribal nations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have been left out of key agreements involving the Colorado River for well over a century, but that will now change. Earlier this month, the Upper Colorado River Commission – that’s an agency at the nexus of many Colorado River discussions in the Upper Basin – voted to back a new proposed agreement that would make regular meetings with tribes be mandatory.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Jackie Sedley spoke with Daniel Cordalis, a staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund in Boulder (NARF) about the proposed agreement.