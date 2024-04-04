KVNF Regional Newscast: April 4, 2024

Delta voters turned down retail marijuana while approving the need for a Charter Commission. In unofficial results released Tuesday night, retail marijuan failed by 42 votes

Voters approved a nine person Charter Commission by 50 votes. Aaron Clay, Jim Brown, Kami Collins, Delta Mayor Kevin Carlson, Nathan Clay, Sarah Tri-antos, Gerald Roberts, Tom George and William Ted-row will sit on the newly formed board.

According to reporting from the Delta County Independent, The charter commission will be tasked with giving the charter a comprehensive review and update. The draft they produce will go before the vote of the people before approval. If it fails, the commission will have the opportunity to revise it. If it fails a second time, the charter commission will disband, and an update won't occur.

City Council trustee election results for Delta. Dan Korthius, who ran uncontested, was elected to District A, District B had no candidates and Ronald White defeated Nathan Clay for the At Large Seat by 66 votes.

The Montrose Daily Press reports that current Council Member J. David Reed won the only contested race against newcomer Bart Larmouth by a large margin. Reed received 2,209 votes to Larmouth's 1,347 to take the city’s third district seat.

Council Member Dave Frank ran unopposed for the District 4 position, while former mayor Judy Ann Files will return to the council in the at-large spot. Around 3,500 city residents voted in the municipal election.

Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper alongside U.S. Representative Joe Neguse celebrated the U.S. Department of the Interior’s announcement of a 20-year mineral withdrawal in the Thompson Divide. The withdrawal will prohibit future oil and gas leasing and new mining in the region.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert underwent surgery for the removal of a blood clot in her upper left leg. The Republican Congresswoman for Colorado’s Third Congressional District was taken to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland on Monday after experiencing severe swelling in her leg. She is expected to return to her congressional duties following a brief recovery.

Bob Downs has worked as a physician assistant in the tiny mountain town of Lake City for the past decade. The 66-year-old retired from fulltime practice in February. Then in March, he went to Ukraine on a medical mission with Global Care Force, a nonprofit organization.

Downs needed to raise $6,500.00 to go on the trip. He surpassed that goal in a matter of days with a majority of his funding coming from the community of Lake City. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano spoke to Downs about his experiences in war-torn Ukraine. Downs plans to go on a second medical mission to Ukraine in July.