KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2024

KVNF Farm Friday: The upcoming Farm Bill is drawing the attention of ag producers around the state. On today’s Farm Friday, Brad Haynes, who farms in Northeastern Colorado, shares his concerns on the bill moving through congress.

TOP Story: Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed reports of wolf depredation in Grand County earlier this week. A landowner, whose name and property location are not being released by CPW, called wildlife officers to report a dead calf. Officers conducted a field investigation, and confirmed a wolf-livestock depredation had occurred.

The livestock producer will be eligible for fair market value compensation if a claim is submitted. CPW provides reimbursement for damages caused by gray wolves to livestock defined in statute, and animals used for guard/herding purposes and may provide conflict minimization materials under its Gray Wolf Compensation and Conflict Minimization Program.

The Western Slope Schools Career Collaborative – including Montrose County School District, Ridgway School District, Gunnison Watershed School District, and Delta County School District are the recipients of the Opportunity Now Seed Grant, from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Nearly $3 million in value, the grant will support over 10,000 students in our local schools focusing on workforce development and community resilience.

Colorado Farm and Food Alliance with the Western Slope Conservation Center kicks off the two day Rivershed Weekend in Paonia. The event starts tonight at 5:30 pm at the Blue Sage with a writers panel. Fun activities for the whole family will begin Saturday at 11:00 am in Poulos Park.

Colorado lawmakers are considering ways to protect critical water resources left unprotected last year by the U-S Supreme Court.