KVNF Regional Newscast: April 23, 2024

CDOT and Gunnison County have opened County Road 26 as a detour around the US 50 middle-bridge closure for local traffic. According to a CDOT press release, crews worked over the weekend to improve and open the Lake City Cutoff between Montrose and Gunnison. Pilot cars will lead passenger vehicles through the detour two times a day in each direction.

Travel times will be limited and commercial vehicles exceeding a 16,000 gross vehicle weight rating are prohibited. The piloted travel schedule is:

6:00 to 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. for westbound travel

7:00 to 7:30 a.m. and 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. for eastbound travel

The queue for westbound pilot car operations will start near the intersection of CO 149 and CR 26 and the queue for eastbound travel will start near the intersection of US 50 and CR 26. The travel time on the access route is expected to be 30 minutes or more.

County Road 26 will only be open for local, essential travel during these timeframes. The road will remain closed at all other times for the ongoing restoration work needed to ensure the road remains safe for travel.

A hotline and email continue to be in place to assist customers with questions about the closure. Anyone with questions can reach out via 970-648-4423 or us50bridge@gmail.com. Travelers should refer to COtrip.org or the smartphone COtrip Planner app to plan an alternate route.

The Montrose County Welfare Department is hosting a forum to introduce a new child protection services approach called differential response, The forum will take place tomorrow at 3:30 pm at the Montrose County Events Center. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D reports that Republicans in the Colorado state senate voted against a constitutional amendment that would allow all victims of child sexual abuse to pursue a civil claim against abusers and organizations regardless of when the abuse occurred.

