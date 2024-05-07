KVNF Regional Newscast: May 7, 2024

A Lake City-based construction company can't start its first job of the season due to the bridge closure on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Mike Schell, owner of Coal Creek Construction. Schell wants to see the Lake City cutoff open to commercial vehicles doing business locally.

In the coming days and weeks, KVNF will continue to follow progress on the US 50 bridge repair, new detour routes and most importantly stories about people just like you who are impacted by the closure.

CDOT will hold a public meeting tonight from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on the US 50 Blue Mesa Bridge Closure for locals, businesses and producers. The Meeting is a hybrid with in-person in Gunnison County and attendance by Zoom. More information can be found on CDOT’s website.

