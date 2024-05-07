© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 7, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Mike Schell is the owner of Coal Creek Construction in Lake City, Colorado.
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
Mike Schell is the owner of Coal Creek Construction in Lake City, Colorado.

A Lake City-based construction company can't start its first job of the season due to the bridge closure on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Mike Schell, owner of Coal Creek Construction. Schell wants to see the Lake City cutoff open to commercial vehicles doing business locally.

In the coming days and weeks, KVNF will continue to follow progress on the US 50 bridge repair, new detour routes and most importantly stories about people just like you who are impacted by the closure.

CDOT will hold a public meeting tonight from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on the US 50 Blue Mesa Bridge Closure for locals, businesses and producers. The Meeting is a hybrid with in-person in Gunnison County and attendance by Zoom. More information can be found on CDOT’s website.

The Nature Connection's District Dash and Gear Sale takes place Saturday, May 11th.

KVNF Regional Newscast The Nature ConnectionUS 50 bridge closure between Montrose and Gunnison
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
