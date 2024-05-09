KVNF Regional Newscast: May 9, 2024

FEATURE: The bridge closure on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison is affecting the delivery of beer and other beverages to the remote mountain town of Lake City. Local restaurants and the town's only liquor store are seeing delays in receiving shipments. According to one restaurant owner, some vendors are even saying they won't deliver at all. However, this could change as transportation officials say trailers and commercial motor vehicles meeting certain dimension and weight requirements will be allowed to use the Lake City Cutoff.

For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Tyler Crump, co-owner of Lake City Liquors about the impacts the bridge closure and restrictions on the cutoff are having on the store and the regional delivery of goods.

TOP STORY: Commercial Motor Vehicles and trailers will be allowed to use the County Road 26 Hwy 50 bypass according to a press release from Hinsdale County. The change will allow trailers and heavier commercial use of the bypass. However, Oversize/Overweight vehicles weighing more than 85,000 pounds or Hazardous Material loads will not be allowed, per CDOT. Traffic will be managed using pilot vehicles and is open at specific times.

Construction to place a temporary traffic signal at the Montrose Regional Airport has started. The signal will be placed at the intersection of US 50 and Airport Access Road. The project is expected to be finished by June 24th. Drivers can expect lane closures and are asked to reduce speed and use caution in the construction zone. There will be no changes to the entrance or exit of the airport during construction.

Delta Police interrupted a bank robbery attempt on Monday, reports the Montrose Daily Press. A Delta man is accused of walking into the Wells Fargo Bank making multiple statements that he intended to rob the branch. Police officers alerted by several silent alarms arrested 39 year old Jesse G. Herrera at the bank on Palmer Street near the Police Department. He was detained on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery; formal charges are due by May 14.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson reports on how a recent unauthorized explosion during a construction project above Ouray has prompted calls for stricter regulations on blasting.