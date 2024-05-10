© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 10, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Western Slope Conservation Day 2024 at Paonia River Park
Western Slope Conservation Day 2024 at Paonia River Park

Western Slope Conservation Center hosted its 13th annual Conservation Day at Paonia River Park on May 2nd. Over one hundred third graders from Delta County schools attended the one day event that showcased the great outdoors.

Colorado Attorney General Weiser made a stop in Ridgway on Wednesday to hold a community conversation on the challenges and opportunities related to affordable housing in southwestern Colorado and to hear the experiences of Ouray County families and surrounding communities. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with the Attorney General following his visit to Ridgway.

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
