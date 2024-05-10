KVNF Regional Newscast: May 10, 2024

Western Slope Conservation Center hosted its 13th annual Conservation Day at Paonia River Park on May 2nd. Over one hundred third graders from Delta County schools attended the one day event that showcased the great outdoors.

Colorado Attorney General Weiser made a stop in Ridgway on Wednesday to hold a community conversation on the challenges and opportunities related to affordable housing in southwestern Colorado and to hear the experiences of Ouray County families and surrounding communities. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with the Attorney General following his visit to Ridgway.