NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 14, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
/
KVNF

FEATURE: Delta County Commissioners are backing a proposed plan that includes limited mineral withdrawal in the North Fork Valley.

During a special meeting in April Commissioners sent a letter of support to Senators Mike Bennet, John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for the updated proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act, initiated by the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative.

The act primarily seeks to protect and enhance key portions of Gunnison county and adjacent lands using “ a variety of public land management tools, including special designations focused on recreation, wildlife, scientific research, and conservation.

TOP STORY: Colorado’s legislative session wrapped up last week . KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports lawmakers painted a rosy picture of their accomplishments.

For KVNF, Brody Wilson follows up on the ongoing sexual assault case involving a 17 year old allegedly assaulted at the Ouray Police Chief’s home last year.

