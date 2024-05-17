KVNF Regional Newscast: May 17, 2024

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s Farm Friday we take a look at how the US 50 middle bridge closure is impacting our local ag producers. More recently CDOT has opened County Road 26 for larger commercial vehicles easing some of the pain, however, ag producers are still experiencing financial impacts from the closure. Joining me today is Katie Alexander, Tri River Area Agriculture Marketing and Small Acreage for CSU Extension.

TOP STORY: Delta Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured a 15 year old boy from Orchard City. According to reporting from the Delta County Independent the teen has been identified through a GOFUNDME account as Kasen Spencer. The incident took place on Friday, May 3rd at an RV south of the Alta Store on highway 50 north of Delta. Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler told the DCI that while “ witnesses on scene said it was an accident, authorities are not so sure.”

Police conducted multiple interviews at the scene, where there were six minors and two 18-year-olds. Police were reportedly told the youth accidentally shot himself. Following the incident, Kasen was taken to Delta Health, then to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction before being taken to Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Delta County Republicans selected three candidates for the upcoming June primary during their county assembly back in March. Candidates needed 30% of delegate votes to make the ballot. Delta County Assembly delegates elected Craig Fuller and Candyce Blair to appear on the ballot as candidates for County Commissioner District 2. They also selected incumbent Commissioner Wendell Koontz as the candidate for District 3. Also listed on the Secretary of State’s website as candidates for District 3 are Republican Stephen Reed and Unaffiliated Niko Woolf.