We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 24, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
While this coming weekend opens up the official summer vacation season, we at KVNF remind our loyal listeners that Memorial Day originally known as Decoration Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. Since 1971, it has been observed on the last Monday of May.

Just ahead of this Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado National Guard company headquartered in Montrose is deploying overseas. According to the National Guard, the 947th Engineer Vertical Construction Co. is headed to the Middle East to help partner nations build capabilities and “deter Iranian aggression.”

The 947th received a send-off ceremony at the Montrose Pavilion Wednesday afternoon, headed by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bren Rogers. Nearly 100 members in the company are deploying for one year as part of Task Force Spartan, in support of Operation Spartan Shield. This is the first time in nearly two decades that the National Guard in Montrose has deployed overseas.

Grand Junction pediatrician Barbara Zind was stuck in Gaza for nearly a month after war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October of last year. Zind was in Gaza as a volunteer with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on a humanitarian mission to treat chronically ill children. That mission was cut short and she ended up spending the next 26 days in an active war zone. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano talks to Zind about her time in Gaza.

Tune into Local Motion this Tuesday at 6pm to hear the rest of KVNF's Laura Palmisano's interview with Dr. Zind and a conversation with a Lake City physician assistant about his recent medical mission to Ukraine.

Eric Galatas reports that Colorado is the first state in the nation to provide free mental health care for youth.

Your KVNF Regional Newscast will return on Wednesday, May 29th due to the Memorial Day holiday.

