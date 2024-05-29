KVNF Regional Newscast: May 29, 2024

Frustrated with the lack of state and federal assistance, Delta City Councilors declared the city to be a “non-sanctuary” city last week. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent the draft proclamation issued several action items for the federal and state government. Among the items is a call for the state to repeal immigration-related laws created since 2019, including three house bills that restrict the ability of local governments to make appropriate policy decisions regarding law enforcement and matters of local concern.

CDOT announced last week that they hope to wrap up the Little Blue Canyon project on US 50 by July 4th, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, told attendees at the May 22nd meeting in Montrose that the project which has lasted for several years is in its final stage. However, from now until July, drivers on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison will be facing both a traffic delay due to the Little Blue Canyon project, as well as the delay incurred by traveling the County Road 26 alternative route.

FEATURE : In addition to wrapping up the Little Blue Canyon project on July 4th, CDOT officials are planning to have the U.S. 50 bridge between Montrose and Gunnison partially opened. The bridge closure has drivers detouring on County Road 26, also known as the Lake City Cutoff. The road is open to single-lane traffic led by a pilot car during certain timeframes. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano went to the westbound side of the cutoff to speak to drivers getting in the line up and also check in with local officials.