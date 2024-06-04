KVNF Regional Newscast: June 4, 2024

Paonia's cell phone tower on the Hill with the large "P" will be raised from 55 feet to 75 feet to allow for improved cellular connectivity, potentially including service from Verizon Wireless, reports the Delta County Independent.

The board unanimously approved the contract modification that will provide a one-time payment of $15,000 from SBA Towers to cover legal costs associated with the contract change, which the town could designate for other municipal purposes.

The rent at the cell phone tower is expected to increase by 12.5% every five years. The negotiated contract also states that SBA must restore the property to its proper condition upon vacating the location.

San Miguel County Commissioners approved a special-use permit for Highbury Resources, Inc., to drill holes on a half-acre of federal land, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The drilling to be done by Nucla contractor Tri- Park will validate and verify former claims of uranium and vanadium. Highbury officials identified 27 spots for drilling during the 15 board of county commissioners meeting.

The company plans to drill 20 exploration holes and will provide erosion control and use non-toxic fluids of water, clay and a type of polymer. Any cultural discoveries will be reported to the Bureau of Land Management. The drill work is permitted from May 1 to Nov. 30.

With roughly three weeks from the June 25th primary, here are a few upcoming events.

Montrose County Republicans will host a County Commissioner Candidate Forum at 6:00 pm Thursday June 6th at Friendship Hall located at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. The event will be moderated by the Montrose County Republican Party. District 1 candidates in attendance will be Scott Mijares and Lou Stark. Candidates for District 3 attending the forum will be Rick Dunlap and Scott Riba.

A new organization, aimed at reaching Democrats in the West End of San Miguel County and rural areas of Montrose County will host a candidate meet n’ greet from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, June 8th at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood.

County clerks across Colorado began sending out primary ballots today. Registered Democrats will receive a Democratic primary ballot, while registered Republicans will receive a Republican primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican primary ballots, but they may only fill out and return one. Returning both ballots will result in both being rejected.

Last month several graduating high school students in Durango received a Seal of Climate Literacy on their diplomas. They were the first in the state to receive this certification. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis has the story.

A new documentary looks at the mental health crisis in mountain towns and ski communities. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-H-O-L film critic Jeff Counts spoke with Brett Rapkin, executive producer of "The Paradise Paradox."

