KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 7, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

FARM FRIDAY: The USDA says nine states have cow herds that are infected with bird flu. Some of those herds are here in Colorado, where the first infection was detected in the northeastern part of the state in April. Dr. Jason Lombard, a veterinary epidemiologist at Colorado State University, says that number has now grown.

Local environmental organizations were recently awarded a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency including San Miguel and Montrose Counties.

Montrose Pride will host its inaugural Rainbow in the Rockies Pride event this Saturday at the Montrose Rotary Park starting at 3:00 p.m.

Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
