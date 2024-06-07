KVNF Regional Newscast: June 7, 2024

FARM FRIDAY: The USDA says nine states have cow herds that are infected with bird flu. Some of those herds are here in Colorado, where the first infection was detected in the northeastern part of the state in April. Dr. Jason Lombard, a veterinary epidemiologist at Colorado State University, says that number has now grown.

Local environmental organizations were recently awarded a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency including San Miguel and Montrose Counties.

Montrose Pride will host its inaugural Rainbow in the Rockies Pride event this Saturday at the Montrose Rotary Park starting at 3:00 p.m.