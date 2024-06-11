KVNF Regional Newscast: June 11, 2024

Two people died and three were injured last week on U.S. 550, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The Colorado State Patrol suspects speed as a factor in the crash, which killed two Montrose women who were riding in a Nissan Altima. According to the state patrol, a 42 year old Montrose man driving a Ford F350 heading eastbound struck the Nissan, driven by a 63 year old Montrose woman near milepost 124. The woman and her two passengers were stopped in a construction zone. The truck struck the car from behind and landed on top of the car.

Delta County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution opposing the proposed Dolores Canyon Monument during its June 4th meeting. Although the proposed monument is in Mesa and Montrose Counties, the three Republican Commissioners sided with its neighboring counties to oppose any such designation.

According to the resolution, the Dolores Canyon area has adequate protection that includes various birds, big game, plant species, recreation, and historical and cultural resources. The resolution also states that the area has valuable resources such as helium, vanadium, and uranium needed by the United States. Montrose County issued a resolution opposing the monument in March.

Native American Tribes that use water from the Colorado River say they want a bigger voice in talks about its future. KUNC’s Alex Hager was at a conference in Boulder last week where tribes and Western states continued work on new river-sharing rules with a federal deadline coming in the fall.

A Colorado natural gem that attracts visitors from around the country is getting some much-needed updates this summer. Hanging Lake near Glenwood Springs has experienced a surge in visitors as well as natural disasters like wildfire in recent years. And it's all taken a toll on surrounding trails. K-D-N-K's Hattison Rensberry paid a visit and asked people hiking along the trail when the last time was that they had hiked Hanging Lake. She brings us this report for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.