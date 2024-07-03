KVNF Regional Newscast: July 3, 2024

Colorado’s outbreak of bird flu among dairy cattle is now the worst in the country, reports the Colorado Sun. Colorado has more cases in the past month than any other state, according to the latest state and federal data. As of Monday evening, Colorado had identified 26 herds with cases of avian influenza. Of those, 22 were identified within the past month and the herds are still in quarantine. Four other cases were identified earlier and quarantines have since been lifted. All affected herds are in the northeastern part of the state. Colorado agriculture and health officials are working closely with dairies to identify cases of the virus and to try to prevent its spread. You can read the entire story at ColoradoSun.com

Ouray’s police chief Jeff Wood has been fired, following an independent investigation into complaints filed with the City of Ouray. Wood had been on administrative leave since Jan. 29 pending the outcome of a criminal case alleging his stepson and two others sexually assaulted a young woman in Wood’s home while he was upstairs sleeping. The termination, first reported by the Ouray County Plaindealer, stated the city had received three written complaints since Woods was placed on administrative leave.

Wyoming’s ban on gender-affirming care went into effect on Monday restricting medical treatment like puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth. The Mountain West News Bureau's Hanna Merzbach reports.

More work needs to be done to ensure that people experiencing mental health emergencies get the help they need. Eric Galatas has more.

Six months ago, ten gray wolves from Oregon were released into the Colorado mountains wearing GPS tracking collars. An adult male was found dead in April in Larimer County, likely killed by a mountain lion. But in June, something new emerged. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Amy Hadden Marsh has this report.