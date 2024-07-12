KVNF Regional Newscast: July 12, 2024

FEATURE: The Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia has been hosting the Smithosnian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibition since mid-June. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Ali Lightfoot, executive director for the Blue Sage, about the exhibit highlighting rural America.

TOP STORY: Colorado Senator Michael Bennet has joined a number of Democrats who are voicing concerns about President Joe Biden’s chances in the Presidential race. Bennet is the first US Senator to make a public statement about Biden’s possibility of losing the race, however he stopped short of calling on Biden to end his campaign.The Colorado Senator noted that the President is trailing Trump in recent polling. The Biden Campaign pushed back on Bennet, saying they were determined to defeat Trump.

Montrose County is joining a number of West Slope counties, including Delta County, in opting out of a new state law that restricts where firearms can be carried. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose County commissioners unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance declaring that anyone who can lawfully carry a gun can do so on county-owned property, including county office buildings. Guns, however, are still prohibited at the Justice Center, the sheriff’s office and the District Attorney’s Office.

There’s a new bus route in Delta called Delta Dash. All Points Transit launched with a new bus route in Delta will run hourly throughout the city from 8 AM to 5 PM. Free rides are available throughout July and August. The service aims to provide transportation to employment, grocery stores, medical appointments and other destinations. Delta Dash also connects with the MOD Express which travels to Olathe and Montrose. The new route also offers a ¾ mile deviation to pick up individuals off the normal route; individuals must contact All Points Transit for details.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we remind you that July and August are county fair time.

Delta County Fair will run from Saturday July 13 to Sunday August 4th. The first major gathering will be the annual Community Night and BBQ at the Events Center on Friday July 26th Numerous events will take place throughout the Delta County Fair including the Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday August 3rd. Most events are held at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.

Mesa County Fair runs July 16th through the 20th. The fair features bull wars, CPRA Rodeo, Demolition Derby and Carnival.

Montrose County Fair runs July 19th through the 27th. The fair officially opens to the public on Monday, July 22nd. The fair parade takes place later that evening at 7:00 pm on Main Street. The Junior Livestock Sale is on Saturday July 27th at 1:00 pm. Most events are at the Montrose County Fair Grounds.