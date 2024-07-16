© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: July 16, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published July 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
TOP STORY: Most Colorado lawmakers and elected officials are denouncing violent political rhetoric following Saturday’s assassination attempt against former President Trump. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods spoke with one of the local delegates traveling to this week’s National Republican Convention about his reaction.

Two Republicans from Colorado blamed Democrats for the violence. On his Facebook page, Rep. Soper claimed that comments made by Biden during the debate: “was an incitement of violence against Trump”. Soper also said Biden’s statements were ‘criminal’ and called for the impeachment of the president.

Civil-rights groups are joining a growing chorus of concerns raised over the Heritage Foundation’s plans for a potential second Trump administration.

Doula services are now covered under Colorado’s Medicaid program. A doula is a non medical companion who can support pregnant and postpartum people physically and emotionally. They can offer advice on ways to cope with labor, assist with lactation, and discuss their clients concerns about pregnancy and parenthood.

An Indigenous-led food coalition in the Four Corners is giving locally grown produce to Native families.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
