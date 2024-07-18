KVNF Regional Newscast: July 18, 2024

The U.S.Attorney's Office may seek to appeal a recent federal court ruling that vacated the sentences of Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, previous owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose. The mother and daughter operated a multi-year scheme to obtain human remains and sell them from their Donor Services business.

According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the government had 14 days to appeal the federal court ruling. The U.S. The Attorney's Office filed a motion on Friday July 12, asking for additional time to make its decision. The motion was granted pushing the original July 16 deadline was pushed to Aug. 15.

Hess and Koch are both incarcerated at the Waseca Federal Correctional Institution in Minnesota. It’s unknown whether their attorneys have filed motions to have them released pending re-sentencing.

A Delta man missing since 2022, was found deceased in an outbuilding at the Round-up Club Arena last week. According to the Montrose Daily Press, Colton Cordova’s body had been at the outbuilding for a significant period, consistent with the time since he disappeared. The death is not deemed suspicious, and foul play is not suspected. However, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to explore all possibilities and ensure no details are overlooked before concluding the investigation.

Jacqueline Davis has been appointed Delta County Health Department Director, according to a press release from the county. Davis previously served as the Marketing Director and Public Information Officer for Delta Health. Davis holds a Master of Health Administration and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.