KVNF Regional Newscast: July 25, 2024

FEATURE: The Colorado River has a problem. Too much demand for water, and not enough supply. Right now, the seven states that decide its future are stuck in disagreement about HOW to cut back. KUNC’s Alex Hager and KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny explain how today’s tensions are rooted in three words from a hundred years ago.

TOP STORY: Colorado Democrats have officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee. The state party held a leadership meeting Monday and polled the party’s central committee members on their support for Harris’ nomination. Ninety-five percent voted in favor. Colorado’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention next month is also overwhelmingly backing Harris. Ninety-seven percent of the state’s eighty-seven delegates have pledged their support.

Larry Don Suckla held off Mark Roeber to win the GOP primary for House District 58 by a mere three votes. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a mandatory recount in the race had not shifted results with each candidate picking up one vote in the recount. Suckla, a former Montezuma County commissioner, will face Democratic candidate Kathleen Curry for the seat in November’s election.

Numbers are in for this year’s 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival. According to the City of Delta, the event drew in over 7,000 spectators for the four day event and raised over 6,000 for Delta’s Volunteer Fire Department. There were more than 50 sponsors, 18 food trucks, 53 craft vendors and 30 parade entries. Perhaps most impressive were the 20 balloons and dedicated pilots and there were 24 marshmallow eating contestants.

The Delta County Fair is now underway until Sunday August 4th. The annual Community Night and BBQ at the Events Center takes place this Friday night at the fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. The Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday August 3rd. Montrose County Fair officially opened to the public on Monday and wraps up with the Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday July 27th. Ouray County Fair will be August 8 -10 at the Ouray County fairgrounds in Ridgway.

