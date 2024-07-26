KVNF Regional Newscast: July 26, 2024

FARM FRIDAY FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday Senior Reporter Lisa Young takes you to the award winning Palisade Farmers Market. The outdoor market runs from 9 am to 1 pm every Sunday until early October.

Paonia Town Trustees reviewed a lease agreement with Big B’s Delicious Orchards to use parking around the Twin Lakes Area for a concert featuring Shakey Graves on Saturday August 24th.

Big B’s owner Jeff Schwartz asked the town to lease the property for a minimum amount. Councilors agreed to have the town attorney draft a lease applying the standard park fee and additional fees for police presence.

Montrose County Commissioners have expanded the search for a new county manager, to external applicants. Emily Sanchez, the county’s deputy county manager, will continue on a temporary basis. The position closes Aug. 14.

Several industry groups are challenging a Bureau of Land Management rule that raises the profile of conservation on agency land. The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reports.