© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 26, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Palisade Farmers Market
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Palisade Farmers Market

FARM FRIDAY FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday Senior Reporter Lisa Young takes you to the award winning Palisade Farmers Market. The outdoor market runs from 9 am to 1 pm every Sunday until early October.

Paonia Town Trustees reviewed a lease agreement with Big B’s Delicious Orchards to use parking around the Twin Lakes Area for a concert featuring Shakey Graves on Saturday August 24th.

Big B’s owner Jeff Schwartz asked the town to lease the property for a minimum amount. Councilors agreed to have the town attorney draft a lease applying the standard park fee and additional fees for police presence.

Montrose County Commissioners have expanded the search for a new county manager, to external applicants. Emily Sanchez, the county’s deputy county manager, will continue on a temporary basis. The position closes Aug. 14.

Several industry groups are challenging a Bureau of Land Management rule that raises the profile of conservation on agency land. The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reports.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young