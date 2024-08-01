KVNF Regional Newscast: August 1, 2024

FEATURE: Adam Frisch, Democratic Candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District made a stop at Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with the candidate about his latest campaign tour, his thoughts on the recent Presidential nominee changes and facing Republican Jeff Hurd in November.

TOP STORIES: The long awaited trial of Tina Peters is underway in a Grand Junction courtroom. The former Mesa County clerk and recorder is accused of allegedly tampering with her county’s voting machines in search of election fraud.

Fires continue to wreak havoc across the state. The Alexander Mountain fire west of Loveland has grown to more than 3,500 acres and forces new evacuations. The Stone Canyon fire near Lyons is now reaching 450 acres, triggering evacuations in Boulder, Larimer counties.

August means free music series for Delta and Paonia residents and visitors. Thursday nights it’s Pickin’ in the Park in Paonia and Saturdays feature the Robidoux Pickin’ series for bluegrass at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta.

MORE REGIONAL NEWS: The federal government is offering millions in funding for states in the Upper Colorado River Basin. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports they’re looking for projects that can bring long-term benefits to ecosystems that have been hit by drought.

A new free seminar series from AARP aims to help create more livable communities in Colorado reports Eric Galatas of the Colorado News Connection.

