NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 7, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
FEATURE: Jeff Hurd, Republican Candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, will face Democrat Adam Frisch this November in the General Election. Mr. Hurd spoke with KVNF about his interest in politics, his top priorities and his stance on abortion rights.

TOP STORY: Voter registration is up in Colorado, according to the secretary of state’s office. Over 26,000 people across Colorado’s 64 counties registered as new voters in July. That is the highest monthly number the state has recorded since the midterm elections in 2022. The uptick is being attributed to the change in the 2024 presidential race. The new registration numbers are unusually high since voter interest in Colorado typically slows down following the June primary.

Delta County schools will usher in a new cell phone policy for this year. PreK - 8 grade students will not be allowed to use their personal trusted device on school premises during the designated school day. Cell phones must be kept in a designated area and remain off. Students in grades 9 - 12 are prohibited from using personal trusted devices during instructional time, however, cell phones may be used between class and at lunch time, smartwatches are allowed but must have notifications turned off.

Lane filtering for motorcycles goes into effect today. The new law allows motorcycles to pass between stopped vehicles, under specific circumstances. Colorado State Patrol notes that lane filtering allows motorcyclists to safely navigate through stopped traffic, while the practice of lane splitting which involves riding between lanes while vehicles are moving is illegal.

Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on a new workforce training initiative could be one way to reduce anxiety about the long-term impacts of climate change among Colorado youth.

Jeff Hurd - Republican Candidate for CD3Election 2024Delta County School District
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
