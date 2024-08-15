KVNF Regional Newscast: August 15, 2024

FEATURE: Citizen's for a Health Community and EcoFlight recently took 10 flights over the North Fork Valley and Grand Mesa to view low to high developmental potential areas for oil and gas development.

TOP STORY: Paonia Trustees met Tuesday night for nearly five hours in a hearing to decide whether to oust Trustee Bill Brunner from the Board. The messy proceedings included hours of back and forth between Brunner and Mayor Paige Smith, who charged Brunner with three offenses. The hearing was filled with confusion and emotional outbursts, and included Town Administrator Stefen Wynn as a reluctant witness for Brunner. After an hour of public statements, the trustees ultimately voted to put off the decision until tonight at 6:30. That meeting takes place at town hall.

Summit County commissioners recently committed $1 million dollars to support the Colorado River District’s effort to purchase and permanently protect the water rights associated with the Shoshone Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to a press release, The Summit County pledge brings the total from five participating counties to $8 million. State and other local sources have committed $55 million toward the $99 million purchase price. The Colorado River District will now look for federal funding through the Bureau of Reclamation and the Inflation Reduction Act.

CDOT has expanded the travel window for the US 50 Middle Bridge giving motorists an extra hour in the morning and an extra hour in the evening, when the bridge is open to single-lane, alternating traffic. New time slots add three hours in the morning and evening instead of the previous two-hour slots. After Labor Day, CDOT is planning to provide greater access to both the Middle Bridge and the Lake Fork Bridge, a complete report on the bridges can be found at monstrosepress.com

Delta County Libraries will participate in the Connect to Health @ Your Library initiative through December. According to a press release, the program is designed to improve healthcare access in rural communities by providing broadband connectivity, essential equipment and training to local residents.

The program, supported by a $125,000 grant from the Colorado Lt. Governor’s Office of eHealth Innovations will equip small libraries in over 15 rural Colorado communities, including all five Delta County Libraries. Patrons will have access to equipment for scheduling private telehealth consultations from the comfort of their homes. More information about the Connect to Health @ Your Library initiative and telehealth services, contact Delta County Libraries.

