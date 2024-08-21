© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 21, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Cole Buerger - Democratic Candidate for SD5 primary
Cole Buerger
/
KVNF
Cole Buerger - Democratic Candidate for SD5 primary

FEATURE: KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Cole Buerger Democratic candidate for Colorado Senate District 5. Buerger says he's focused on regional issues and personal rights as he prepares to face Republican Marc Catlin in November. Buerger and Catlin have agreed to a debate on September 21, 2024 sponsored by Club 20.

TOP STORIES: The Environmental Protection Agency recently determined that the West Elk Coal mine near Somerset doesn’t have a sufficient air pollution permit. According to reporting in the Gunnison Country Times, the ruling follows years of legal dispute between the mine, environmental groups and state regulators about just how much pollution the mine is allowed to release into the atmosphere. The state is expected to seek a reversal of the EPA’s ruling this week.

The Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley awarded nearly $20,000 dollars to Families Plus to support its Mental Health Initiative, a collaboration between Families Plus, Paonia K-8, and the Rotary Club. Paonia K-8’s and Families Plus are working on a creative approach to behavioral healthcare. The program will include after-school clubs, skill-building activities, events, parent support groups and individual therapy services at Paonia K-8 and North Fork School of Integrative Studies.

Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
