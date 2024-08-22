© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 22, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
The Stinger Band performing in the gymnasium of Lake City Community School
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
The Stinger Band performing in the gymnasium of Lake City Community School

FEATURE: Last month, over 50 musicians from across Colorado and the country came to the tiny mountain town of Lake City. They where there to put on a band concert. It's not a paying gig. They do it for the love of music. As Laura Palmisano reports for KVNF, they had less than two days to prepare for the show.

TOP STORIES: The Delta Charter Commission, elected in April, is nearing completion of the final draft for the updated charter, reports the Delta County Independent. The updated charter includes doing away with outdated regulations from the 1950’s when the charter was last updated. Among the changes …adjusting the restrictions on where a city manager is required to live, pay increases for council members and setting term limits on municipal judges and adding stipulations for the removal of judges. A public hearing on the updated charter will take place next Wednesday Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

Montrose Regional Health has been named by the U.S. News & World Report to its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals list as a High Performing hospital for Heart Attack and Patient Experience. Montrose Regional Health ranked high in patient experience, receiving a 5/5-star rating in categories such as staff responsiveness and hospital room cleanliness. The hospital also ranked high in giving patients time at home, enabling patients to safely live at home with minimal time spent in a hospital, ER or a nursing home during recovery.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
