KVNF Regional Newscast: August 27 , 2024

FEATURE: Two years ago voters within Delta County School District approved a $27.7 million dollar bond for renovation construction at three high schools and one Kindergarten through 8th grade school. Upgrades focused on improving safety with security entrances for Delta, North Fork and Cedaredge High Schools and Paonia K thru 8. The bond also covers renovations to physical education spaces for the three high schools including locker rooms; weight rooms; wrestling rooms and an auxiliary gym at Delta High School.

TOP STORIES: The U.S Attorney’s Office declined to appeal the 10th Circuit Court's decision to resentence Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose. The two plead guilty to one count of mail fraud each in the 2018 body brokering scheme. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a mandate last week to transfer jurisdiction back to the lower court, which will set a new sentencing date.

State lawmakers are back for a special session to deal with property taxes. Democrats and Republicans aren’t happy with being pulled back to work on a deal struck between Gov. Jared Polis and two groups threatening to place property tax measures on the November ballot…that some say would wreck the state's budget and deplete public services. More on this story can be found at coloradosun.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife raised more than 1.5 million dollars from its Keep Colorado Wild Pass during its first full year of being on sale. According to a press release, sales generated $39.7 million dollars to support Colorado state parks and outdoor first responders. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass offers a 60 percent savings compared to a traditional $80 annual state park pass and provides car, bike, and foot entry into all Colorado state parks.

Colorado River District will host its Annual Water Seminar at Colorado Mesa University in the Meyer Ballroom next month. This year’s theme is Meet the Moment: Acting Today for Tomorrow’s Water Security. The event, to be held on September 20, will focus on climate change impacts such as unpredictable snowpack and rising temperatures in the region.

State GOP leaders voted overwhelmingly Saturday to remove party chairman Dave Williams. Williams contested the results. This is an ongoing story.