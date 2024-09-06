KVNF Regional Newscast: September 6, 2024

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we continue with our coverage on the Congressional Listening Session in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

The listening session on agriculture, water and the federal workforce was led by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, Indiana Congressman Jim Baird and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's Third Congressional District.

TOP STORY: In regional news, former President of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez is running for Congress in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports.