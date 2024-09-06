© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 6, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Congressional Listening Session Panelists with Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Congressman Pete Sessions
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Congressional Listening Session Panelists with Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Congressman Pete Sessions

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we continue with our coverage on the Congressional Listening Session in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

The listening session on agriculture, water and the federal workforce was led by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, Indiana Congressman Jim Baird and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's Third Congressional District.

TOP STORY: In regional news, former President of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez is running for Congress in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm Friday
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young