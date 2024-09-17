© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 17, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Aikta Marcoulier, SBA regional administrator
Waldrons Photography
/
KVNF
Aikta Marcoulier, SBA regional administrator

FEATURE: Each year from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month as a time to recognize the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is shining a spotlight on the incredible spirit of this diverse community, while also highlighting the SBA’s historic work to help more Hispanics than ever realize their American dream of business ownership.

Aikta Marcoulier, Small Business Administration Regional Administrator located in Denver, spoke with KVNF on the growth of Hispanic/Latino owned businesses.

TOP STORIES: A Delta man accused of threatening to open fire at the Wells Fargo Bank in Delta, earlier this year, pled guilty to false imprisonment and disorderly conduct. As part of his plea agreement, the initial charge of attempted aggravated robbery was dismissed against Jesse G. Herrera.

Herrera was sentenced on Aug. 16 to 18 months of supervised probation and 48 hours of community service, plus fines and costs totaling about $2,800. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and to comply with treatment recommendations and supervision.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how the Colorado's Employee Ownership Office is working to facilitate the transitions of business across Colorado to employee ownership models.

With less than 50 days until the General Election, KVNF spoke with Delta County Democratic and Republican chairs about their respective parties and election integrity.
David Bradford, Republican County Chair, spoke candidly about false information regarding the 2020 Presidential election and the integrity of the Delta County elections.

To hear the complete interview and Dea Jacobson, Delta County Democratic co-chair's response on election integrity tune in Tuesday, September 17 at 6 pm for Local Motion, KVNF’s public affairs program.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young