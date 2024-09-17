KVNF Regional Newscast: September 17, 2024

FEATURE: Each year from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month as a time to recognize the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is shining a spotlight on the incredible spirit of this diverse community, while also highlighting the SBA’s historic work to help more Hispanics than ever realize their American dream of business ownership.

Aikta Marcoulier, Small Business Administration Regional Administrator located in Denver, spoke with KVNF on the growth of Hispanic/Latino owned businesses.

TOP STORIES: A Delta man accused of threatening to open fire at the Wells Fargo Bank in Delta, earlier this year, pled guilty to false imprisonment and disorderly conduct. As part of his plea agreement, the initial charge of attempted aggravated robbery was dismissed against Jesse G. Herrera.

Herrera was sentenced on Aug. 16 to 18 months of supervised probation and 48 hours of community service, plus fines and costs totaling about $2,800. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and to comply with treatment recommendations and supervision.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how the Colorado's Employee Ownership Office is working to facilitate the transitions of business across Colorado to employee ownership models.

With less than 50 days until the General Election, KVNF spoke with Delta County Democratic and Republican chairs about their respective parties and election integrity.

David Bradford, Republican County Chair, spoke candidly about false information regarding the 2020 Presidential election and the integrity of the Delta County elections.

To hear the complete interview and Dea Jacobson, Delta County Democratic co-chair's response on election integrity tune in Tuesday, September 17 at 6 pm for Local Motion, KVNF’s public affairs program.

