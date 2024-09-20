KVNF Regional Newscast: September 20, 2024

FEATURE: On today's KVNF Farm Friday, Brody Wilson takes listeners to the Wrich Ranch near Crawford, Colorado to learn more about regenerative ranching with Jason Wrich.

TOP STORIES: The Delta Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted abduction at a school bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say a white man reportedly attempted to take a child at the school bus stop at Fifth Street and Riley Lane. The Delta County School District notified the police department, which described the person of interest as a thin tall white man, with a salt and pepper beard and gray hair. The DPD did not provide further details about the reported incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 970-874-7676.

The controversy over who is the real chairman of the Colorado Republican Party could be resolved in court next month. Infighting over party leadership erupted in August, when members voted to oust Dave Williams from the chairmanship. They replaced him with former El Paso County GOP Chair Eli Bremer. But Williams refused to acknowledge that vote. And his supporters held their own vote a week later to keep him in place. The Denver Post reports a three-day trial to resolve the dispute is scheduled to begin October 14th in El Paso County District Court. Williams first faced calls to step down last spring following campaign finance concerns and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on ballot measure 80 that aims to to tap that support to pull public tax dollars into private schools.

