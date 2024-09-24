KVNF Regional Newscast: September 24, 2024

FEATURE: The City of Delta and the Delta Police Department celebrated the grand opening of its new police department last week. Delta Chief of Police Luke Fedler spoke with KVNF following several public tours that drew a large number of local residents.

TOP STORIES: The candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, Republican Jeff Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch, squared off in a debate hosted by Club 20 in Grand Junction on Saturday. The hour-long debate touched on topics including the economy of rural Colorado, water, energy, immigration policy and abortion.

KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports Colorado’s Black and Latino communities have been targeted in recent weeks. The head of the state legislature’s Black Caucus is raising the alarm about an increase in racist rhetoric ahead of the November election.

Delta County Commissioners declared September as Suicide Prevention Month. During the board’s last regular meeting Chairman Mike Lane commented on the impact of suicides in our region before reading the lengthy proclamation submitted by Tri-County Health Network.

With 41 days until the General Election it's time to make a plan to vote. Colorado county clerks will begin to send out ballots on Friday, Oct. 11.