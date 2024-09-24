© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 24, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
New Delta Police Department now lives in old State Armory at 359 Grand Ave. The old location at 215 W. 5th Street is closed.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
New Delta Police Department now lives in old State Armory at 359 Grand Ave. The old location at 215 W. 5th Street is closed.

FEATURE: The City of Delta and the Delta Police Department celebrated the grand opening of its new police department last week. Delta Chief of Police Luke Fedler spoke with KVNF following several public tours that drew a large number of local residents.

TOP STORIES: The candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, Republican Jeff Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch, squared off in a debate hosted by Club 20 in Grand Junction on Saturday. The hour-long debate touched on topics including the economy of rural Colorado, water, energy, immigration policy and abortion.

KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports Colorado’s Black and Latino communities have been targeted in recent weeks. The head of the state legislature’s Black Caucus is raising the alarm about an increase in racist rhetoric ahead of the November election.

Delta County Commissioners declared September as Suicide Prevention Month. During the board’s last regular meeting Chairman Mike Lane commented on the impact of suicides in our region before reading the lengthy proclamation submitted by Tri-County Health Network.

With 41 days until the General Election it's time to make a plan to vote. Colorado county clerks will begin to send out ballots on Friday, Oct. 11. Also, KVNF’s Fall Drive begins on Oct. 2nd and we encourage you to make a plan to give. Early giving starts now at kvnf.org look for the orange donate button!

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Adam Frisch - Democratic Candidate for CD3Jeff Hurd - Republican Candidate for CD3Delta Police DepartmentDelta County Colorado
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young