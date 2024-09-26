KVNF Regional Newscast: September 26, 2024

FEATURE: Each September The Colorado Grand spends four days crossing 1,000 miles of Colorado Roads. KVNF’s Taya Jae caught up with the car enthusiasts at a lunch stop at Big B's Delicious Orchards outside of Paonia.

TOP STORY: On Tuesday morning the Paonia Police Department along with the Paonia Fire Department and North Fork EMS personnel responded to a fatal vehicle vs bicycle traffic accident near the intersection of Niagara Avenue and Samuel Wade Rd just before 9 AM. The accident rerouted traffic coming into Paonia from Samuel Wade Road to the Grand Ave - 133 Exit.

Chief of Police Matthew Laiminger said via a press release that the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Colorado State Patrol. Laiminger confirmed that the vehicle was a garbage disposal truck owned by a local business. The name of the victim has not been officially released at the time of this report.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Montrose listened to the concerns of its residents and is stepping up code enforcement on common nuisance issues while a group of Delta County residents are unhappy with the county’s land use codes passed early this year. KVNF's Brody Wilson has more on both local stories.

This weekend in Paonia is the Mountain Harvest Festival. The annual fall event runs from Friday, September 27th to Sunday September 29th. KVNF will be present with a booth in the park. On Saturday, you can enjoy a cheesy moment with staff members as they cook up grilled cheese sami’s…all proceeds will support your Mountain Grown Community Radio station for Western Colorado.

STATE NEWS: September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and all across Colorado families are celebrating the state's wide open natural areas. Eric Galatas reports.