KVNF Regional Newscast: October 1, 2024

FEATURE: The Colorado River doesn’t have enough water for all of the farms and 40 million people who depend on it. But other parts of the country have water in abundance. So why can’t we just solve the Southwest’s water crisis by piping in more from the East? KUNC’s Alex Hager has the answer.

TOP STORIES: The victim of a truck vs bicycle accident that took place on September 24th in Paonia has been identified as 57 year old Joseph K Bullock of Arlington Heights, Illinois. According to Police Chief Matt Laiminger, the case is still under investigation with assistance of the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado voters have started to receive their so-called blue books in the mail ahead of the November election. The ballot information booklet includes information on each of this year’s fourteen statewide ballot measures. At over a hundred and twenty (120) pages, this year’s book is longer than recent years. Nonpartisan legislative staff is required by the state constitution to prepare and distribute the blue book for each general election. The booklet also includes information about the judges on the ballot this year. Ballots will be sent to voters starting on October 11.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation held its annual national convention in Denver this past weekend, drawing attendees from across the country to discuss topics like Christian nationalism and religion in politics. Several awards were distributed during the convention to people and organizations who uphold the separation of church and state.

This year’s Colorado River District’s annual water summit held in Grand Junction, the organization’s District General Manager Andy Mueller, emphasized the collaborative effort to secure the Shoshone Waters Rights for future Western Slope Generations.