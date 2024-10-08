KVNF Regional Newscast: October 8, 2024

FEAUTRE: Colorado voters will be deciding on a variety of local, state and federal races this November. In addition, they'll be casting their vote on several statewide ballot questions. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods to find out more.

TOP STORY: A 74-year-old man was attacked by a black bear inside his home on the north side of Lake City, last Thursday night. in a press release Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear and her three cubs opened a partially cracked sliding glass door and entered the home.

The residents in the home were startled when they heard a loud crash and saw the bears entering through the door. Emergency medical personnel were able to treat the victim’s wounds on the scene, and the victim declined to be transported to the hospital.

All four bears involved were euthanized and sent to CPW’s health lab in Fort Collins to be tested for disease and to undergo a full necropsy.