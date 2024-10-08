© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 8, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 8, 2024 at 8:10 AM MDT
FEAUTRE: Colorado voters will be deciding on a variety of local, state and federal races this November. In addition, they'll be casting their vote on several statewide ballot questions. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods to find out more.

TOP STORY: A 74-year-old man was attacked by a black bear inside his home on the north side of Lake City, last Thursday night. in a press release Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear and her three cubs opened a partially cracked sliding glass door and entered the home.

The residents in the home were startled when they heard a loud crash and saw the bears entering through the door. Emergency medical personnel were able to treat the victim’s wounds on the scene, and the victim declined to be transported to the hospital.

All four bears involved were euthanized and sent to CPW’s health lab in Fort Collins to be tested for disease and to undergo a full necropsy.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
