KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 10, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
FEATURE: All this week AND next week KVNF will air information on a number of measures on this year's ballot. Ballots will be mailed out state wide beginning Oct. 11th. Some counties will begin mailing out ballots the week of Oct. 14th.

Colorado voters will be deciding on 14 statewide ballot measures. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about two measures related to changes in taxes.

TOP STORIES: Last week, a District Judge dismissed the lawsuit brought by three Delta County residents against the Delta County Clerk. They claimed that their attempt to submit a citizen veto referendum petition calling for a public vote on the adoption of the updated land use code was improperly rejected.

According to reporting by Thomas Wills, the Judge agreed with a County motion to dismiss, agreeing that the filing was "frivolous." Costs and attorneys fees are to be determined. An appeal by the three citizens seems unlikely based on a document shared by the county.

Delta County will host the grand opening of the new community-designed playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. The event will take place on Monday, October 21, at 4:00 PM. The project was made possible with significant support from Colorado Health Foundation.

KVNF's Brody Wilson has more on the bear attack in Lake City last week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife are encouraging those who live and recreate in Bear Country to do what they can to minimize human bear conflicts -

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
