NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 11, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (left) at Crystal Reservoir Dam
Brody Wilson
/
KVNF
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (left) at Crystal Reservoir Dam

FEATURE: Senator Michael Bennet has recently introduced two pieces of major land protection legislation to further protect lands across the KVNF listening area. The Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act, or GORP Act, adds many protections within the Gunnison watershed, including the North Fork. He’s also working on the CORE act, which adds new protections and expands wilderness protections to 420,000 acres across Western CO, much of which is also in the KVNF listening area. KNVF's Brody Wilson spoke with Senator Bennet at the Crystal Reservoir Dam.

TOP STORIES: The Western Colorado Community Foundation recently hired Vickery Hall as its new regional outreach director. Hall will be responsible for expanding the non-profit’s work across its seven counties, focusing on Ouray, Delta and Montrose. Hall has over 12 years of experience in the community foundation field and previously worked as the director of donor relations at the Wyoming Community Foundation.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on a proposed subdivision on the north side of Delta.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, most of the nation's Farm Bill’s programs will continue to the end of year even if new legislation is not passed, however, some expired on September 30th. USDA’s Rod Bain reports:

KVNF Regional Newscast
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
