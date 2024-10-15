KVNF Regional Newscast: October 15, 2024

FEATURE: Medicare open enrollment begins today. KVNF spoke with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee about the differences between the original plan and the much advertised ‘advantage plan.’

ELECTION: All this week KVNF News is airing information on a number of measures on this year's ballot. Colorado voters will be deciding on 14 statewide ballot measures this November including one that creates a new position of veterinary professional associate.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about Proposition 129.

For local election coverage, join us tonight at 6 pm for Local Motion. Brody Wilson interviewed the two candidates running for Montrose County Commissioner District 3 seat.