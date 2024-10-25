KVNF Regional Newscast: October 25, 2024

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, as many local Farmers Markets get ready to wrap up the season….USDA's Rod Bain and Jenny Moffitt, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, take a deeper look at the diversity of Farmers Markets around the nation.

One Fall Crop, that keeps kids outside and parents chasing them through fields of plenty is the …. pumpkin! While you carve out that Halloween pumpkin, you can also amaze your friends with your pumpkin knowledge. USDA's Gary Crawford explains how.

TOP STORY: With just days before the General Election, Colorado’s Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters that 24/7 drop off boxes are now open across the state. Drop off boxes officially opened on Monday of this week. The state is also reminding citizens that , open carrying or concealed carrying a gun is prohibited within at least 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility - law enforcement and licensed security officials are exempt. Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility. If you feel harassed or threatened, you have the right to contact local law enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, or the U.S. Department of Justice.