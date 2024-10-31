KVNF Regional Newscast: October 31, 2024

FEATURE: Lake City is a popular destination for outdoor recreation such as hiking and fly fishing. But now, a new sport is taking off in town: powerlifting. The tiny community held its first powerlifting competition in late September. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us the story.

TOP STORIES: Today is Halloween and the Alzheimer's Association is encouraging citizens to be mindful of any decorations, activities or that may be confusing for the person with dementia.

Halloween is now America's third-favorite holiday, and each year the decorations grow to rival Christmas-size proportions. But for the 91,000 Coloradans with Alzheimer's disease the holiday tricks may be disorienting and frightening for those with the condition.

As dementia progresses, people may lose the ability to process the added stimulation that comes with scary decorations, costumes, and other activities that aren’t part of their normal routine.

Colorado’s immigration court has a backlog of almost seventy-eight thousand cases. The pending cases are for immigrants who have filed for asylum or who are fighting deportation efforts. Almost a third of them are for Venezuelans who have arrived in Denver over the last few years.

Case numbers have more than quadrupled since 2021. The US Department of Justice has assigned nine judges to the immigration court in Denver to serve the entire state. Three judges are assigned to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora. The Colorado Sun reports that eighty five percent (85%) of immigrants in Colorado go to court without an attorney–the worst rate in the country.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us two local stories including how the Montrose and Delta communities are both wrestling with how to manage homelessness AND a recent grant for rural fire districts is benefiting fire houses in the North Fork.

