KVNF Regional Newscast: November 25, 2024

TOP STORY: KVNF is one of 20 stations across the Mountain West that works closely with Rocky Mountain Community Radio. The radio coalition that supports regional reporting recently hired Caroline Llanes . Llanes will provide reporting across the region on climate issues.

FEATURE: Rural voters are often considered to be a reliable base for conservative candidates. But in the 2024 election, many rural voters actually moved towards the left in Colorado. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran spoke with Ilana Newman, a reporter for the Daily Yonder, who has been looking at voter data in Colorado.