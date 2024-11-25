© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 25, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published November 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Caroline Llanes (left) interviews a trail worker in the field
Caroline Llanes (left) interviews a trail worker in the field

TOP STORY: KVNF is one of 20 stations across the Mountain West that works closely with Rocky Mountain Community Radio. The radio coalition that supports regional reporting recently hired Caroline Llanes . Llanes will provide reporting across the region on climate issues.

FEATURE: Rural voters are often considered to be a reliable base for conservative candidates. But in the 2024 election, many rural voters actually moved towards the left in Colorado. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran spoke with Ilana Newman, a reporter for the Daily Yonder, who has been looking at voter data in Colorado.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
