NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 26, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published November 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM MST
View of the North Fork Valley during a EcoFlight - 2024
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
View of the North Fork Valley during a EcoFlight - 2024

FEATURE: Chris Wright has been tapped as the Energy Secretary for Donald Trump’s second administration. He’s the C-E-O of Denver-based fossil fuels company Liberty Energy. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Caroline Llanes reports on what his appointment could signal for green energy development in western states.

Given the possible appointment of Chris Wright as US Energy Secretary, KVNF reached out to Natasha Leger, Citizens for a Healthy Community Executive Director, on what concerns environmental groups in the state are facing under a second Trump administration.

TOP STORIES: Gunnison County announced the seasonal closure of Kebler pass effective on Monday. CDOT reminds travelers to be prepared as wintery weather moves into our region in the next few days. Colorado State Patrol is beefing up its DUI enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday.

LOCAL MOTION: KVNF's Brody Wilson investigates the motivations for Project 7's New Water Treatment Plant tonight at 6 pm and again at 10:30 am Saturday.

KVNF Regional Newscast Trump rollbacks
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
