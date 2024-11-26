KVNF Regional Newscast: November 26, 2024

FEATURE: Chris Wright has been tapped as the Energy Secretary for Donald Trump’s second administration. He’s the C-E-O of Denver-based fossil fuels company Liberty Energy. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Caroline Llanes reports on what his appointment could signal for green energy development in western states.

Given the possible appointment of Chris Wright as US Energy Secretary, KVNF reached out to Natasha Leger, Citizens for a Healthy Community Executive Director, on what concerns environmental groups in the state are facing under a second Trump administration.

TOP STORIES: Gunnison County announced the seasonal closure of Kebler pass effective on Monday. CDOT reminds travelers to be prepared as wintery weather moves into our region in the next few days. Colorado State Patrol is beefing up its DUI enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday.

LOCAL MOTION: KVNF's Brody Wilson investigates the motivations for Project 7's New Water Treatment Plant tonight at 6 pm and again at 10:30 am Saturday.