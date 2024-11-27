© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 27, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published November 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Delta County School District 50J
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County School District 50J

TOP STORY: The uproar over a fourth grade social studies book which includes references to Governor Jared Polis’s sexual identity continued during a recent Delta County School Board meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. According to reporting, the district received over 50 written correspondences on the issue preceding the meeting, and 10 community members were able to comment in the allotted time.

School Board Member Beth Suppes held her stance that the textbook did not align with the resolution the board passed regarding teachings of social studies. At the Oct. 24 school board meeting, Jennifer McGavin said the district needed to follow the law, and allowing the textbook content was the easiest way to comply. School Board President Dan Burke said the school board would need to review its policy to determine the outcome of the matter.

In state news: Colorado U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd, says he’s ready to help return the Bureau of Land Management headquarters back to Grand Junction, reports the Colorado Sun. The Republican first-time politician might have found an unexpected ally in Gov. Jared Polis.

President-elect Donald Trump moved the BLM’s headquarters to Grand Junction in 2020, but President Joe Biden returned the land management agency to Washington D.C. in 2021. Polis on Thursday morning posted on X that he supported moving the Interior Department and Forest Service headquarters to Colorado.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on more opportunities to volunteer in your local National Forest Service due to some budget constraints at the US Forest Service and female faculty members at CU Boulder are receiving back-pay for gender based pay inequity thanks to a recent settlement between the female faculty and the university.

KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports that a new caucus is forming in preparation for Trump’s presidency. Democrats in the state legislature are launching the first caucus for lawmakers who are Muslim or are from the Middle East, North Africa or South Asia, also known as MENASA communities.

Colorado News Connection reporter Eric Galatas reports that hospitals aren't making it easy for people to access discounted care.

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County Joint School District 50JJeff Hurd - Congressman CD3
