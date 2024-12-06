KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2024

TOP STORY: Delta County Schools are reporting positive outcomes from this year’s cell phone policy, reports the Delta County Independent. According to the report, Delta County School District Superintendent Caryn Gibson noted that teachers and students have overall adopted well to the policy, which prohibits cell phone usage at the elementary school level and only allows it during break times outside classroom instruction at the high school level.

The West Elk Community Fund (WECF) recently awarded over $37,000 in grants to nine North Fork Valley nonprofits for the 2024 grant cycle. Grants ranging from $500 to $7,500 will help organizations enhance capacity and serve local residents. Since 2018, WECF has distributed more than $212,000 in grants to benefit the Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford and surrounding communities.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials who are facing criticism for allegedly collaborating on a written column supporting Prop 127, the proposed ban on mountain lion, Lynx, and bobcat hunting in Colorado. Wilson also shares how the Colorado Energy Office is working to ensure that Colorado gets its fair share of the federal inflation Reduction Act passed by congress in 2022.

We also hear from the Mountain West's News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel on how Indigenous-owned businesses contribute more than 46-billion-dollars to the U.S. economy each year with a lot of the activity taking place within our region.