NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published December 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Delta County School District 50J
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County School District 50J

TOP STORY: Delta County Schools are reporting positive outcomes from this year’s cell phone policy, reports the Delta County Independent. According to the report, Delta County School District Superintendent Caryn Gibson noted that teachers and students have overall adopted well to the policy, which prohibits cell phone usage at the elementary school level and only allows it during break times outside classroom instruction at the high school level.

The West Elk Community Fund (WECF) recently awarded over $37,000 in grants to nine North Fork Valley nonprofits for the 2024 grant cycle. Grants ranging from $500 to $7,500 will help organizations enhance capacity and serve local residents. Since 2018, WECF has distributed more than $212,000 in grants to benefit the Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford and surrounding communities.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials who are facing criticism for allegedly collaborating on a written column supporting Prop 127, the proposed ban on mountain lion, Lynx, and bobcat hunting in Colorado. Wilson also shares how the Colorado Energy Office is working to ensure that Colorado gets its fair share of the federal inflation Reduction Act passed by congress in 2022.

We also hear from the Mountain West's News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel on how Indigenous-owned businesses contribute more than 46-billion-dollars to the U.S. economy each year with a lot of the activity taking place within our region.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
