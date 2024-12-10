KVNF Regional Newscast: December 10, 2024

FEATURE: States that use the Colorado River just wrapped up annual meetings in Las Vegas. It provided a rare look behind the curtain of tense negotiations about how to share the river’s shrinking water supply. But as KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, state negotiators are still deeply divided heading into uncertain political times.

TOP STORIES: Montrose Redhawks fell short of the 4 A state football championship title on Saturday. Despite having a 28-7 lead at half-time the Redhawks gave up 28 unanswered points in a 35-28 loss to Broomfield.

The U.S. government ordered testing of the nation’s milk supply for bird flu last week. The testing is to better monitor the spread of the virus in dairy cows. According to reporting in the Denver Post, raw or unpasteurized milk from dairy farms and processors nationwide must be tested on request starting Dec. 16. the U.S. Department of Agriculture says testing will begin in six states — California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Get Covered Colorado Day on December 5th was – a day designed to encourage Coloradans to sign up for health insurance for Plan Year 2025 as part of Connect for Health Colorado's annual open enrollment period. Open enrollment for Plan Year 2025 opened on Nov. 1st. Over 220,000 residents have enrolled, up 23% from the same time period last year. Open enrollment continues through Jan. 15; however, Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2025.

When someone decides they need help with a substance use or mental health disorder, the last thing they need is to be put on a waiting list. Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports.