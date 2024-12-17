KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2024

TOP STORY: Last week, Montrose County Commissioners rejected a proposal to add a zoning amendment addressing renewable power generation facilities, reports the Montrose Daily Press, In the end, the three person board rejected the measure 2-1 vote after hearing a string of community concerns.

REGIONAL NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports that Colorado legislators are racing against the clock to secure protections for the Dolores River Canyon by year’s end.

FEATURE: Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel shares Part 2 of a story that took place this summer on the Navajo nation where living without electricity is a daily challenge for many families. But now, some families are getting power for the first time through a mutual aid program. But it’s an effort that relies on volunteer workers and funding … and getting enough of each is a challenge.