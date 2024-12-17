© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published December 17, 2024 at 8:10 AM MST
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST

TOP STORY: Last week, Montrose County Commissioners rejected a proposal to add a zoning amendment addressing renewable power generation facilities, reports the Montrose Daily Press, In the end, the three person board rejected the measure 2-1 vote after hearing a string of community concerns.

REGIONAL NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports that Colorado legislators are racing against the clock to secure protections for the Dolores River Canyon by year’s end.

FEATURE: Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel shares Part 2 of a story that took place this summer on the Navajo nation where living without electricity is a daily challenge for many families. But now, some families are getting power for the first time through a mutual aid program. But it’s an effort that relies on volunteer workers and funding … and getting enough of each is a challenge.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose County Commissioners Dolores Canyons National MonumentOur Living Lands - MWNB
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
