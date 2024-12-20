KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20 2024

TOP LOCAL STORY: The town of Crawford appointed Chana Clawson as the new interim town clerk following a decision by the town council to not renew Cally Gallegos' contract. Cindy Jones initially took the interim position but quickly resigned to step into a consultant role. Trustees made the motion to accept Clawson as interim town clerk with retroactive pay dated back to Nov. 1.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us two stories on how Colorado continues to increase it’s green foot print by increasing the number of fast chargers for electric vehicles and a new concept on how to move renewable energy from where it’s produced to where it’s needed.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we follow up on our reporting about the ‘bird flu’ threat in our nation’s milk supply and plan by Colorado legislature is to help local farms and ranches feed more Colorado families.

REGIONAL NEWS: KVNF’s Brody Wilson reports on efforts to clean up abandoned mines in Western Colorado. Wilson notes that cleaning up old abandoned mines is about to get a bit easier.

