KVNF Regional Newscast: January 1, 2025

FEATURE: Storms from the Pacific could bring much-needed snow to much of the Rocky Mountains. Forecasters across the region are warning of increased avalanche danger to start 2025 reports Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes.

TOP STORIES: A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter, reports the Associated Press. According to court documents the attacker demanded to know if the reporter was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now.” Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction after police say he followed a KKCO/KJCT reporter for around 40 miles from the Delta area. Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. The reporter told police he believed he had been followed and attacked because he is a Pacific Islander.

Cedaredge Board of Trustees recently approved retail and medical marijuana licensing for Renee Grossman, former owner of High Q Cedaredge marijuana dispensary. The new business Verde Natural Cedaredge Dispensary will be located at 1260 S. Grand Mesa T, in the building that formerly held Hong Palace Restaurant.

MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports from Nevada on a whole bunch of energy right below people’s feet in many Western states that doesn’t release any pollution into the air but only a small fraction of it is being used for electricity. That could change – as the geothermal industry in our region looks to expand.