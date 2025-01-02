© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST

FEATURE: Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, spans eight nights, and is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-R-C-L's Valene M-C spoke with Rabbi Jonathan Hecht of Temple Har Shalom in Park City, Utah, about the holiday which this year runs from December 25 and through January 2.

TOP STORIES: Eric Galatas reports on how the United States Postal Service is warning customers not to fall for "smishing" scams during the holidays.

As we move into the new year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has defined a term that will make it easier for ranchers to apply for a permit and kill wolves who are terrorizing their livestock. Aspen Public Radio's Halle Zander reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio reports, the agency didn’t have a definition for “chronic depredation” until last week.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
