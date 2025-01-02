KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2025

FEATURE: Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, spans eight nights, and is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-R-C-L's Valene M-C spoke with Rabbi Jonathan Hecht of Temple Har Shalom in Park City, Utah, about the holiday which this year runs from December 25 and through January 2.

TOP STORIES: Eric Galatas reports on how the United States Postal Service is warning customers not to fall for "smishing" scams during the holidays.

As we move into the new year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has defined a term that will make it easier for ranchers to apply for a permit and kill wolves who are terrorizing their livestock. Aspen Public Radio's Halle Zander reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio reports, the agency didn’t have a definition for “chronic depredation” until last week.