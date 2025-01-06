© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 6, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
TOP STORY: Governor Jared Polis granted 22 pardons last month. He also commuted the life sentences of four people - two were men convicted of murder in the 1990s. In one case, Polis says the murder victim’s family felt the sentence was too harsh and advocated for his release. In the other, Polis says the individual engaged in dialogue with the victim’s family, consistently expressed remorse, and has maintained his sobriety for 30 years. Last year Polis issued 21 pardons and commuted seven sentences

LOCAL NEWS:
The Town of Hotchkiss is getting closer to bringing recycling services to their community. To make this possible, at least 75 residents need to sign up. For just $6 per month, residents can help launch this service and make a positive impact. While glass won’t be accepted, recycling other materials is a great step toward reducing waste. Sign up is available at Hotchkiss Town Hall.

Ranchers in Grand County hit Colorado Parks and Wildlife with a $582,000 bill for wolf kills and related impacts on cattle and sheep in the first year of reintroduction, and they are hoping the sum will convince the parks and wildlife commission to pause the next phase of the program at its meeting in Denver on Jan. 8. According to the Colorado Sun, the claims are from three producers and center around attacks on livestock in 2024.

REGIONAL NEWS: The Rocky Mountain West is renowned for its world-class skiing, but the high price tags at major resorts can put the sport out of reach for many. Season passes like Ikon and Epic offer access to big-name ski areas but even those passes can be unaffordable. For families and budget-conscious skiers, smaller, independent ski areas can be an appealing alternative. In recent years, a new option has emerged to make these smaller resorts more accessible. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Greta Kerkhoff spoke with Doug Fish, the founder of Indy Pass.

Climate change is bringing rising seas and intense storms that are threatening to destroy coastal archaeological sites. KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports researchers in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands are racing to preserve significant artifacts before it's too late.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
