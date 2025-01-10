KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Joining KVNF Farm Friday is Steve Hale, president of Shavano Conservation District and Steve Woodis, farm ranch consultant former NRCS employee to talk about this year’s event planners for Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum

LOCAL NEWS: Delta resident William Tedrow recently announced his candidacy for Colorado’s House District 54 for the 2026 election. The Republican is seeking to replace term-limited Rep. Matt Soper, who served the district since 2018. Tedrow is a current or former member of a number of boards and committees. Among his priorities are economic growth, affordable housing and quality education.

Delta County Human Services reported that its Eligibility Unit has experienced a high volume of applications as well as phone calls and walk-ins. The department noted during the December 17, 2024 meeting of the Delta County Board of Commissioners that there’s been an uptake in Colorado Works, SNAP, and Medical Assistance applications with some staff working overtime to meet the unit’s needs.

A survey conducted by the county’s Human Services from July to September 2024 to promote transparency and track performance showed an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5.0. Eighty percent of respondents said they received services in a timely manner. 87 percent said they were treated with respect. In November 2024, the county received a 98.6 approval rating for its application process.

REGIONAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details on the Bureau of Land Management's special exhibit at their Canyons of the Ancients museum in Dolores, Colorado

